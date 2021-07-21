Why Enphase Energy And SolarEdge Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) are trading higher after JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stocks and raised its price targets, respectively.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained an Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies and raised the price target from $337 to $373.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse also maintained an Overweight rating on Enphase Energy and raised the price target from $210 to $238.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. The stock was trading about 5.3% higher at $258.68 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $377 and a 52-week low of $162.60.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The stock was trading about 4% higher at $179.04 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $229.04 and a 52-week low of $56.28.