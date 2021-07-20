Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $80 to $90.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju attributed the Outperform rating and price target raise to 3 key factors:

Potential for better-than-expected DAU growth with a revamped Android app released in more geographies. Potential for better-than-expected ad revenue on ramping product rollouts and marketer adoption. Monetization optionality from increased engagement from Games, Maps, and longer term Spotlight.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images.

Snap's stock was trading about 5% higher at $62.56 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.59 and a 52-week low of $20.61.