10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
July 20, 2021 7:48 am
  • Citigroup boosted International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) price target from $140 to $150. IBM shares rose 4% to $143.41 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lifted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) from $155 to $166. Apple shares rose 0.7% to $143.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target from $185 to $180. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 0.1% to $159.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) from $73 to $90. Krystal Biotech shares rose 2.5% to $62.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) from $28 to $40. Cytokinetics shares rose 3% to $27.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) price target from $235 to $215. Inspire Medical shares fell 4.6% to $168.10 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) price target from $97 to $124. Cassava Sciences shares gained 5.6% to $86.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel boosted the price target on Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) from $125 to $132. Simon Property shares rose 1.5% to $119.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) price target from $18 to $10. Velodyne Lidar shares rose 0.2% to $8.69 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) from $200 to $170. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.4% to $196.55 in pre-market trading.

