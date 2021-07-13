fbpx
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
July 13, 2021 8:15 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Wells Fargo lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) price target from $95 to $90. C.H. Robinson shares fell 0.5% to close at $92.74 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) from $54 to $76. Prothena shares fell 8.2% to close at $54.39 on Monday.
  • Mizuho raised Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) price target from $335 to $355. Autodesk shares rose 0.3% to $292.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) price target from $133 to $150. Waste Management shares fell 0.4% to $142.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg boosted Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) price target from $160 to $170. Electronic Arts shares rose 1.8% to $143.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target on Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) from $245 to $280. Zscaler shares gained 1.3% to $231.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg raised the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) from $105 to $110. Activision Blizzard shares gained 1% to $93.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) from $131 to $135. Waste Connections shares fell 0.3% to close at $121.74 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target from $192 to $203. J.B. Hunt shares fell 0.2% to close at $165.45 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) from $123 to $131. Knight-Swift Transportation shares fell 0.3% to close at $49.62 on Monday.

