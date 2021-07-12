fbpx
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
July 12, 2021 7:54 am
  • RBC Capital boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) price target from $1750 to $1800. Chipotle shares fell 0.1% to $1,590.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Wolfe Research boosted the price target on Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) from $440 to $480. Twilio shares rose 0.4% to $393.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) price target from $520 to $555. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.1% to $517.58 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities raised The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) price target from $45 to $52. Greenbrier shares rose 1.9% to $44.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) price target from $92 to $134. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares rose 2.4% to close at $117.53 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) from $36 to $50. Celldex Therapeutics shares jumped 40.5% to $45.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) from $26 to $18. Rocket Companies shares dropped 2% to $18.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target for Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) from $118 to $124. Papa John's shares rose 4.1% to close at $111.00 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital raised Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) price target from $466 to $515. Domino's shares rose 0.6% to close at $477.56 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) from $29 to $34. Invesco shares rose 0.9% to $26.57 in pre-market trading.

