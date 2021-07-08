fbpx
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
July 8, 2021 7:45 am
  • DA Davidson lowered the price target for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) from $295 to $277. WD-40 shares gained 8% to $281.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) from $575 to $675. Charter Communications shares rose 1.8% to close at $742.37 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) price target from $52 to $57. CF Industries shares fell 2% to $49.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) price target from $43 to $48. Flowserve shares rose 0.3% to $40.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) price target from $340 to $350. Lennox International shares dropped 0.5% to $352.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) price target from $58 to $60. Whiting Petroleum shares fell 2.1% to close at $54.11 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on D.R. Horton, Inc.. (NYSE:DHI) from $104 to $101. D.R. Horton shares fell 2% to $91.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) from $145 to $148. Eaton shares rose 1.7% to close at $152.18 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) from $80 to $82. Comerica shares fell 1.9% to $66.81 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) price target from $68 to $89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $68.50 in pre-market trading.

