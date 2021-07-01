fbpx
QQQ
-0.38
354.81
-0.11%
DIA
+ 0.93
344.02
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 1.60
426.46
+ 0.37%
TLT
-0.59
144.94
-0.41%
GLD
+ 0.50
165.13
+ 0.3%

Why Uber And Lyft Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
July 1, 2021 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are trading higher Cowen & Co. maintained an Outperform rating on the stocks and raised its price targets.

Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained an Outperform rating on Uber and raised the price target from $76 to $80.

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers.

Uber's stock was trading about 1.7% higher at $50.96 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $28.48.

Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained an Outperform rating on Lyft and raised the price target from $72 to $76.

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

Lyft's stock was trading about 3.2% higher at $62.46. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.28 and a 52-week low of $21.34.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Lyft's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade. Stifel downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $38 to $35. read more

Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform on Lyft, Raises Price Target to $76

Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintains Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $72 to $76. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

BMO Capital boosted The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) price target from $225 to $250. Middleby shares rose 1.9% to close at $182.83 on Friday. read more

Daiwa Capital Upgrades Lyft to Outperform, Lowers Price Target to $56

Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from Neutral to Outperform and lowers the price target from $59 to $56. read more