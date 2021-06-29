fbpx
Why Qorvo And Skyworks Shares Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
June 29, 2021 12:37 pm
Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) are trading higher after analysts at Barclays raised their price targets on the stocks.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Skyworks and raised the price target from $185 to $200.

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity.

The stock was trading about 4.4% higher at $190.79 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $204 and a 52-week low of $125.42.

Blayne Curtis maintained an Overweight rating on Qorvo and raises the price target from $210 to $220.

Qorvo specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones.

The stock was trading about 5.9% higher at $198.38 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $201.68 and a 52-week low of $107.18.

