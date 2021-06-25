10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price target from $160 to $180. NIKE shares surged 11.2% to $148.53 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lifted the price target for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) from $34 to $43. Ovintiv shares rose 0.8% to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) price target from $360 to $424. Martin Marietta Materials shares rose 2.6% to settle at $358.96 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from $270 to $313. Signature Bank shares rose 1.7% to close at $251.35 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) from $50 to $60. GMS shares rose 2% to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) price target from $180 to $207. Vulcan Materials shares gained 2.3% to $180.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target on Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) from $5 to $9. Aethlon Medical shares fell 2.4% to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) price target from $364 to $373. FedEx shares fell 4% to $291.55 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) price target from $310 to $340. Accenture shares rose 0.5% to $292.95 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research lifted the price target on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) from $167to $175. NIKE shares surged 11.2% to $148.53 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.