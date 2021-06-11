10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $302 to $285. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 13.3% to $187.88 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital cut the price target on Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) from $10 to $6. Ocugen shares rose 2.8% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) price target from $57 to $70. Signet Jewelers shares rose 1.1% to $70.35 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt reduced the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from $270 to $265. Snowflake shares fell 3.5% to $240.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) price target from $57 to $78. Celsius Holdings shares rose 2.8% to $63.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) from $38 to $44. Canadian Natural Resources shares fell 0.2% to close at $36.97 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) from $28 to $50. Prothena shares fell 1.2% to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) price target from $32 to $24. MorphoSys shares fell 4.3% to $20.58 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) from $8 to $20. Embraer shares rose 4.3% to $16.40 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) price target from $72 to $77. FS Bancorp shares fell 2.3% to close at $69.48 on Thursday.
