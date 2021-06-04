Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Friday after Cathie Wood purchased 96,123 shares for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARCA:ARKK).
What Happened: On Tuesday, Zoom Video reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, which beat the estimate of 99 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $956.2 million, which beat the estimate of $906.03 million.
Related Link: Where Zoom Video Communications Stands With Analysts
Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms adjusted price targets on Zoom Video Communications following its earnings report:
- Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard maintained Zoom Video Communications with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $362 to $380.
- UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained Zoom Video Communications with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $325 to $345.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Nikam maintained Zoom Video Communications with a Hold rating and raised the price target from $360 to $375.
- Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained Zoom Video Communications with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $541 to $464.
- BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet maintained Zoom Video Communications with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $550 to $495.
- JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty maintained Zoom Video Communications with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $385 to $456.
Price Action: Zoom Video Communications has traded as high as $588.84 and as low as $196.10 over a 52-week period.
At last check Friday, the stock was up 4.61% at $333.73.
Photo courtesy of Zoom Video Communications.
Latest Ratings for ZM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|BTIG
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for ZM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: James Fish Karl Keirstead Matt VanVliet Matthew NikamPrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas