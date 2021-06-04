Why Five Below's Stock Is Heating Up Today
Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.
What Happened: Five Below reported first-quarter earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 65 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $597.8 million, which beat the estimate of $551.14 million.
"We saw broad-based strength across our worlds, as we offered customers the extreme value, trend-right products in an amazing shopping experience they expect from Five Below. We continued to invest in our growth, opening a record 68 new stores across various states, including Utah, our 39th state," said Joel Anderson, president and CEO of Five Below.
Analyst Assessment: Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Five Below with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $230 to $240.
RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained Five Below with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $225 to $234.
Price Action: Five Below has traded as high as $205.28 and as low as $96.61 over a 52-week period.
At last check Friday, the stock was up 6.82% in premarket trading at $190.
Latest Ratings for FIVE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jun 2021
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
