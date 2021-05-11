 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Jefferies boosted NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) price target from $140 to $192. Nike shares rose 0.3% to $136.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target on The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) from $730 to $400. Trade Desk shares fell 1.4% to $483.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) price target from $110 to $130. Brooks Automation shares rose 8.7% to $97.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) price target from $69 to $64. Dow shares fell 1% to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bryan Garnier boosted the price target for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) from $135 to $206. BioNTech shares fell 2.5% to $197.30 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) price target from $175 to $170. BioXcel Therapeutics shares fell 4.2% to $29.11 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lowered the price target on Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) from $55 to $46. Revolution Medicines shares rose 0.8% to close at $29.80 on Monday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) from $7 to $11. Party City Holdco shares rose 11.1% to close at $8.84 on Monday.
  • Keybanc raised WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) price target from $96 to $125. WESCO International shares fell 1.7% to close at $107.65 on Monday.
  • Roth Capital cut the price target for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from $26 to $17. Nautilus shares rose 4.1% to $16.59 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRKS + BNTX)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What's Going On With Novavax Stock?
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Emergency Approval For Age Group 12-15
Recap: Brooks Automation Q2 Earnings
FDA Outlines Plan For Restarting Facility Inspections Halted Due To Pandemic
FDA To Hold AdCom Meeting For Expanding Use COVID-19 Vaccine In Children
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BLNKNeedhamInitiates Coverage On39.0
CLNENeedhamInitiates Coverage On12.0
CNCStephens & Co.Upgrades87.0
BEEMNeedhamInitiates Coverage On
BEAMRedburn PartnersInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com