10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from $175 to $200. Qorvo shares rose 0.8% to $184.01 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted HubSpot Inc (NASDAQ: HUBS) price target from $520 to $600. HubSpot shares rose 3% to $518.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) price target from $195 to $248. United Therapeutics shares rose 1.4% to close at $198.14 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities cut the price target on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) from $150 to $100. Peloton Interactive shares fell 2.1% to $80.90 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) price target from $110 to $125. Caesars Entertainment shares rose 7.8% to close at $102.98 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) price target from $160 to $151. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares rose 4.1% to close at $106.01 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) price target from $104 to $113. Dine Brands Global shares fell 3% to close at $94.11 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) from $7 to $22. WideOpenWest shares rose 4.2% to $16.07 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from $95 to $93. Cognizant Technology shares rose 0.3% to close at $81.46 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from $125 to $135. Hilton Hotels shares fell 4.4% to close at $122.62 on Wednesday.
