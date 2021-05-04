 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:47am   Comments
  • Bernstein lifted the price target on The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from $196 to $229. Boeing shares rose 0.5% to $236.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) price target from $37 to $31. Kroger shares fell 2.4% to $36.50 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson raised The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) price target from $348 to $367. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.1% to $289.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $250 to $260. McDonald's shares fell 0.2% to $235.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird lifted ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) price target from $38 to $48. ON Semiconductor shares rose 1.4% to $38.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) price target from $38 to $44. Acushnet shares rose 1.8% to close at $43.09 on Monday.
  • UBS raised Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) price target from $135 to $158. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 0.6% to close at $132.71 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from $25 to $33. Commercial Metals shares rose 4% to close at $30.40 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) from $30 to $38. Nutanix shares rose 3.7% to $27.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $120 to $105. Ollie's Bargain shares fell 4.4% to close at $88.26 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

