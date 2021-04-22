 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 8:07am   Comments
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,900 to $1,850. Chipotle shares rose 1.6% to $1,532.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) price target from $583 to $755. Lam Research shares rose 0.1% to $642.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wolfe Research boosted the price target on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $13 to $15. Ford shares rose 2.3% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) price target from $38 to $45. DISH Network shares rose 1.4% to $41.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) price target from $8.5 to $16. Capital Product Partners shares rose 2.2% to $12.64 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital raised Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) price target from $38 to $45. Qualtrics International shares surged 15.3% to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) from $21 to $10. Lordstown Motors shares fell 1.8% to $9.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from $290 to $300. Signature Bank shares rose 9.1% to close at $239.27 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from $150 to $161. Nasdaq shares rose 0.4% to $160.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity lifted Maximus, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) price target from $79 to $95. Maximus shares rose 0.9% to $95.04 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

