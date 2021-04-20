 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Car Is 'A Matter Of When, Not If' Says Analyst
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Apple Car Is 'A Matter Of When, Not If' Says Analyst

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives expects Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to lay out the groundwork for the Apple Car in the next 3 to 6 months he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." 

"It's a matter of when, not if" for the Apple Car, he added. 

The analyst does not expect any news regarding the Apple Car later today at Apple's first event of 2021. 

Ives is expecting a refresh across the iPad line announced today. There may be hints about a potential AirPods 3 release, as well as some hints about future AR/VR technology, Ives said.

The analyst also believes that Apple will release an Apple Glasses product in 2022. 

Analyst Rating: Ives has an Outperform rating on Apple with a $175 price target.

The analyst thinks that the product cycle plus strong numbers when the company reports next week will be a "one, two punch" for Apple.

As innovation continues at Apple, the stock will continue to go higher, Ives added. 

Price Action: Apple is up 0.011% to $134.85 in Tuesday morning.  

Related Link: Analyst Expects Apple To Hike Dividends By At Least 10% When Reporting Q2 Earnings

(Photo: Bangu Wang via Unsplash)

 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Is It Time To Sell These 3 Stocks?
What Is Expected From Apple's Spring Event Today?
Netflix Staring At A Big Customer Churn, Deloitte Report Finds: What You Should Know
Analyst Expects Apple To Hike Dividends By At Least 10% When Reporting Q2 Earnings
How To Own A Piece Of An Original 1976 Apple I Computer
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AirPods Apple Apple CarPrice Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NEEMorgan StanleyMaintains72.0
PNCCitigroupMaintains210.0
MGEEMorgan StanleyMaintains69.0
MSPiper SandlerMaintains87.0
MAMorgan StanleyMaintains418.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com