10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Keybanc raised Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $144 to $151. Applied Materials shares rose 0.1% to $139.65 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) price target from $56 to $65. SMART Global shares rose 2.6% to $49.95 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $43 to $18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.3% to $20.57 in pre-market trading.
- Wolfe Research lowered the price target on ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $80 to $70. ViacomCBS shares rose 1.9% to $45.20 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) from $230 to $295. Saia shares fell 4.6% to close at $228.67 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) price target from $72 to $80. Comerica shares fell 1.3% to close at $71.51 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink lowered the price target on FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) from $64 to $56. FibroGen shares fell 28.8% to $24.68 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from $35 to $60. Discovery shares rose 2% to $44.25 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lowered GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) price target from $60 to $37. GSX Techedu shares rose 2.8% to $33.65 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James reduced Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) price target from $60 to $45. Maxeon Solar shares fell 4.6% to $27.25 in pre-market trading.
