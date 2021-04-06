 Skip to main content

So What's Up With Starbucks Stock And American Airlines Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher by around 1% after Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $128 per share.

Here are recent analyst rating updates for Starbucks:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

4/06/21

Atlantic Equities

Initiates Coverage On

Overweight

128.0

3/19/21

Wedbush

Upgrades

Outperform

124.0

3/17/21

Telsey Advisory Group

Maintains

Market Perform

120.0

3/16/21

BTIG

Upgrades

Buy

130.0

Starbucks reached a 52-week and all-time high of $112.54 Tuesday morning.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher by around 1% after Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with an Underweight rating and price target of $20.

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

4/06/21

Morgan Stanley

Initiates Coverage On

Underweight

20.0

3/30/21

Jefferies

Upgrades

Hold

25.0

2/22/21

Deutsche Bank

Upgrades

Buy

23.0

2/01/21

Seaport Global

Downgrades

Neutral

n/a

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

