So What's Up With Starbucks Stock And American Airlines Stock Today?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher by around 1% after Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $128 per share.

Here are recent analyst rating updates for Starbucks:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 4/06/21 Atlantic Equities Initiates Coverage On Overweight 128.0 3/19/21 Wedbush Upgrades Outperform 124.0 3/17/21 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform 120.0 3/16/21 BTIG Upgrades Buy 130.0

Starbucks reached a 52-week and all-time high of $112.54 Tuesday morning.

