So What's Up With Starbucks Stock And American Airlines Stock Today?
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher by around 1% after Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $128 per share.
Here are recent analyst rating updates for Starbucks:
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
4/06/21
|
Atlantic Equities
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Overweight
|
128.0
|
3/19/21
|
Wedbush
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
124.0
|
3/17/21
|
Telsey Advisory Group
|
Maintains
|
Market Perform
|
120.0
|
3/16/21
|
BTIG
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
130.0
Starbucks reached a 52-week and all-time high of $112.54 Tuesday morning.
American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher by around 1% after Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with an Underweight rating and price target of $20.
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
4/06/21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Underweight
|
20.0
|
3/30/21
|
Jefferies
|
Upgrades
|
Hold
|
25.0
|
2/22/21
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
23.0
|
2/01/21
|
Seaport Global
|
Downgrades
|
Neutral
|
n/a
