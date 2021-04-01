 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 8:42am   Comments
  • Rosenblatt raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $150 to $165. Micron shares rose 3.8% to $91.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) from $310 to $365. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.6% to $325.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $175 to $195. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 2.6% to close at $179.20 on Wednesday.
  • Baird boosted the price target on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $155 to $190. Acuity Brands shares rose 13.3% to close at $165.00 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) price target from $80 to $85. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.9% to close at $81.54 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) from $131 to $140. AMETEK shares rose 0.2% to close at $127.73 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $142 to $175. JPMorgan shares fell 0.2% to $151.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) price target from $510 to $480. Tyler Technologies shares rose 2.5% to close at $424.53 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from $275 to $320. Insulet shares fell 0.2% to close at $260.92 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) from $185 to $175. BioXcel Therapeutics shares fell 0.9% to $42.79 in pre-market trading.

