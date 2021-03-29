10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $355 to $385. Facebook shares rose 0.7% to $285.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $490 to $478. Lululemon shares rose 0.1% to $314.35 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities lifted Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) price target from $64 to $74. Twitter shares rose 2.4% to $62.70 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) from $52 to $73. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.2% to $60.72 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from $150 to $180. Synaptics shares fell 0.1% to $136.90 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital boosted Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) price target from $22 to $36. Franklin Resources shares rose 1% to close at $29.40 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) price target from $162 to $239. Etsy shares rose 0.3% to $202.88 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) from $12 to $15. ReneSola shares rose 2.3% to $11.01 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target on nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) from $92 to $75. nCino shares fell 0.9% to close at $63.28 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink boosted bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) price target from $69 to $72. bluebird bio shares rose 8.4% to $32.50 in pre-market trading.
