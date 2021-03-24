 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Needham raised the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $70 to $74. Intel shares rose 4.5% to $66.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) price target from $33 to $30. GameStop shares fell 12.5% to $159.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities boosted the price target on Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) from $175 to $225. Zscaler shares rose 1.9% to $186.51 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) price target from $51 to $55. BorgWarner shares fell 8% to close at $44.30 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) from $155 to $165. Travelers shares rose 0.3% to $147.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lowered the price target on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) from $68 to $20. Frequency Therapeutics shares rose 9% to $8.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target on Cloudflare, Inc (NYSE: NET) from $75 to $110. Cloudflare shares rose 2.1% to $73.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) price target from $48 to $51. AAR shares fell 3.9% to close at $39.98 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) price target from $25 to $30. At Home shares rose 2.6% to $31.69 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from $14 to $19. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.7% to $11.15 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCRX + AIR)

Recap: AAR Q3 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approvals For Merck, Pacira And Zealand, Roche-Regeneron Ace Late-Stage COVID-19 Study, AlloVir Appoints Gilead Virology Chief As CEO
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls Over 2%
7 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2021
BioCryst Technical Levels To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PMBCKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades12.0
WLTWMorgan StanleyMaintains240.0
WRBMorgan StanleyMaintains83.0
TFCMorgan StanleyMaintains68.0
TRVMorgan StanleyMaintains160.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com