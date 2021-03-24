10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Needham raised the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $70 to $74. Intel shares rose 4.5% to $66.32 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) price target from $33 to $30. GameStop shares fell 12.5% to $159.00 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target on Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) from $175 to $225. Zscaler shares rose 1.9% to $186.51 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) price target from $51 to $55. BorgWarner shares fell 8% to close at $44.30 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lifted the price target for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) from $155 to $165. Travelers shares rose 0.3% to $147.42 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) from $68 to $20. Frequency Therapeutics shares rose 9% to $8.71 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities raised the price target on Cloudflare, Inc (NYSE: NET) from $75 to $110. Cloudflare shares rose 2.1% to $73.92 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) price target from $48 to $51. AAR shares fell 3.9% to close at $39.98 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo lifted At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) price target from $25 to $30. At Home shares rose 2.6% to $31.69 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from $14 to $19. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.7% to $11.15 in pre-market trading.
