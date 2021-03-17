10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Needham raised the price target on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $200 to $275. CrowdStrike shares rose 5.1% to $206.31 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) price target from $34 to $48. Olin shares rose 5.5% to close at $35.48 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) from $66 to $95. Seagate shares rose 0.6% to $75.90 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) from $23 to $30. Merus shares rose 5.9% to close at $23.34 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) from $5 to $16. Funko shares rose 5.2% to $18.89 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lifted Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) price target from $16 to $18. Mercer shares fell 2.4% to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) price target from $98 to $112. Herc Holdings shares rose 1% to close at $102.57 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target on Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) from $23 to $26. Thermon Group shares fell 4.5% to close at $19.57 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $400 to $386. Lululemon shares fell 1.8% to close at $308.75 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) from $19 to $22. Organogenesis shares surged 5.5% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings