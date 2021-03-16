10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) from $115 to $118. Monster Beverage shares rose 0.2% to trade at $89.46 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lifted the price target for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $190 to $255. United Rentals shares fell 2.4% to trade at $315.64 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $64 to $90. Alaska Air shares fell 1.5% to trade at $70.88 on Tuesday.
- Argus Research lifted Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $295 to $355. Ulta Beauty shares fell 3.4% to trade at $311.50 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $163 to $175. Apple shares rose 1.5% to trade at $125.82 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) price target from $100 to $110. Royal Caribbean shares fell 4.1% to trade at $90.66 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum cut the price target for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) from $530 to $410. RingCentral shares fell 4.1% to trade at $330.24 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) from $377 to $412. Mastercard shares fell 0.4% to trade at $380.12 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) price target from $115 to $126. Eastman Chemical shares fell 2.2% to trade at $110.92 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) from $7 to $16. ChromaDex shares surged 11.4% to trade at $13.18 on Tuesday.
