10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) from $115 to $118. Monster Beverage shares rose 0.2% to trade at $89.46 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $190 to $255. United Rentals shares fell 2.4% to trade at $315.64 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $64 to $90. Alaska Air shares fell 1.5% to trade at $70.88 on Tuesday.
  • Argus Research lifted Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $295 to $355. Ulta Beauty shares fell 3.4% to trade at $311.50 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $163 to $175. Apple shares rose 1.5% to trade at $125.82 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan raised Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) price target from $100 to $110. Royal Caribbean shares fell 4.1% to trade at $90.66 on Tuesday.
  • Craig-Hallum cut the price target for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) from $530 to $410. RingCentral shares fell 4.1% to trade at $330.24 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) from $377 to $412. Mastercard shares fell 0.4% to trade at $380.12 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) price target from $115 to $126. Eastman Chemical shares fell 2.2% to trade at $110.92 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) from $7 to $16. ChromaDex shares surged 11.4% to trade at $13.18 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Changes

