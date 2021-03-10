 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Wells Fargo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
Why Wells Fargo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $43 to $47 per share.

The stock hit its 52-week high at $39.66 around 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Wells Fargo shares are trading higher by 3.32% at $39.40 at the time of publication.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States and provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

8 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
ROCE Insights For Wells Fargo
Intermodal Poised For Run, According To Wells Fargo
How Boredom May Prevent A Historic Stimulus Bill From Stimulating A Sell-Off
6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TLNDWilliam BlairDowngrades
MDBDA DavidsonMaintains300.0
BLUEMizuhoUpgrades69.0
DKSDA DavidsonMaintains82.0
WFCMorgan StanleyMaintains47.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com