10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Goldman Sachs lowered Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) price target from $56 to $45. Knight-Swift Transportation shares fell 1.2% to close at $44.78 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) from $200 to $215. Casey's shares fell 2.4% to close at $197.35 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) from $40 to $43. Carrier Global shares rose 1% to $37.50 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) from $5 to $9. Barnes & Noble Education shares fell 3.6% to close at $7.14 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan boosted Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $129 to $175. Synaptics shares rose 4.1% to $140.08 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) price target from $75 to $67. CMS Energy shares rose 0.7% to close at $56.53 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) from $24 to $30. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 1% to close at $26.33 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) price target from $41 to $8. Graybug Vision shares rose 5.8% to $7.62 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) from $185 to $195. Fortinet shares rose 5.8% to close at $175.77 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) from $116 to $126. Inari Medical shares rose 11.7% to $111.00 in pre-market trading.
