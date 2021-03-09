 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • KeyBanc raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $70 to $82. Oracle shares rose 0.9% to $72.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lowered the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $68 to $27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 36.7% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) from $17 to $20. Magic Software shares rose 2.1% to $16.42 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $95 to $75. Stitch Fix shares fell 24.1% to $52.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) price target from $11 to $13.5. Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares rose 2.5% to close at $11.79 on Monday.
  • Needham lifted Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) price target from $104 to $107. Clean Harbors shares rose 2.4% to close at $89.00 on Monday.
  • Stifel lifted the price target for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) from $27 to $30. Camtek shares rose 3.9% to $26.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) price target from $15 to $19. Extended Stay America shares rose 0.8% to close at $16.79 on Monday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $65 to $35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 36.7% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) from $90 to $98. Applied Industrial Technologies shares rose 2% to close at $93.73 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + AIT)

38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
ROCE Insights For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Recap: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
A Preview Of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KMIBernsteinDowngrades17.0
SKTGoldman SachsDowngrades12.5
ATOB of A SecuritiesDowngrades
OGSB of A SecuritiesDowngrades
RMOCowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com