10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Rosenblatt boosted Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) price target from $350 to $400. Zoom Video shares rose 7.2% to $439.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) from $30 to $7. Athenex shares rose 2% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) price target from $155 to $180. Middleby shares fell 0.2% to $159.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) price target from $75 to $45. FibroGen shares fell 22.8% to $39.02 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital boosted the price target for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) from $85 to $100. uniQure shares rose 1.9% to $38.79 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $45 to $50. Ciena shares rose 0.9% to $53.52 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target on C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) from $151 to $141. C3.ai shares fell 9.1% to $110.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) from $50 to $75. Cryoport shares rose 5.1% to close at $62.49 on Monday.
- Needham lowered the price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $80 to $34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.6% to $21.11 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) from $34 to $42. Core-Mark Holding shares rose 10.7% to close at $36.08 on Monday
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings