10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • Rosenblatt boosted Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) price target from $350 to $400. Zoom Video shares rose 7.2% to $439.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) from $30 to $7. Athenex shares rose 2% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) price target from $155 to $180. Middleby shares fell 0.2% to $159.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) price target from $75 to $45. FibroGen shares fell 22.8% to $39.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Chardan Capital boosted the price target for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) from $85 to $100. uniQure shares rose 1.9% to $38.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt raised Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $45 to $50. Ciena shares rose 0.9% to $53.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target on C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) from $151 to $141. C3.ai shares fell 9.1% to $110.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) from $50 to $75. Cryoport shares rose 5.1% to close at $62.49 on Monday.
  • Needham lowered the price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $80 to $34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.6% to $21.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) from $34 to $42. Core-Mark Holding shares rose 10.7% to close at $36.08 on Monday

Check out other big price target changes here

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CMIMorgan StanleyMaintains238.0
PHVSMorgan StanleyMaintains51.0
MPMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On57.0
BOLTMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On45.0
AIWedbushMaintains175.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
