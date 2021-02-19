Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • Needham lifted Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $400 to $550. Roku shares rose 2% to $461.84 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $104 to $144. Applied Materials shares rose 5% to $119.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from $360 to $385. Arista Networks shares rose 5.2% to $325.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) price target from $11 to $15. Mercer shares rose 0.4% to close at $13.11 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg boosted Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) price target from $28.25 to $39.5. Criteo shares rose 3% to $32.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target on Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) from $193 to $235. Appian shares fell 6.8% to $202.02 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) from $5 to $18. Gevo shares rose 9.8% to $11.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) from $222 to $234. Globant shares rose 0.2% to close at $219.42 on Thursday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $455 to $480. Intuit shares fell 0.1% to close at $415.39 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush raised Nice Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) price target from $275 to $285. Nice shares fell 6.3% to close at $255.50 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

