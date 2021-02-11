Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 7:33am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) price target from $88 to $125. Simon Property shares rose 0.9% to $107.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) price target from $195 to $210. Avalara shares gained 0.6% to $180.90 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) from $19 to $40. AnaptysBio shares rose 2.9% to $30.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from $60 to $76. Uber shares fell 4% to $60.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) from $20 to $52. Pacific Biosciences shares rose 9% to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lifted Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) price target from $475 to $500. Paycom Software shares fell 0.4% to $423.99 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $73 to $72. Gilead Sciences shares fell 0.6% to $66.90 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from $82 to $90. Cerner shares fell 2.5% to $77.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $50 to $70. LYFT shares fell 1.1% to $55.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) price target from $17 to $36. Criteo shares rose 7.6% to $31.13 in pre-market trading.

