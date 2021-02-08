Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 8:11am   Comments
  • SVB Leerink lifted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) price target from $623 to $640. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.6% to $502.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) from $7.5 to $28. Riot Blockchain shares rose 5.4% to $24.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $200 to $225. Target shares rose 1.4% to $191.55 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from $157 to $170. Hershey shares slipped 0.4% to close at $146.60 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lifted Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) price target from $240 to $310. Estee Lauder shares rose 1.7% to $277.50 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $185 to $190. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 0.5% to close at $159.89 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) from $18 to $20. SciPlay shares rose 3.2% to $17.85 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) price target from $15 to $22. Crestwood Equity Partners shares rose 1.2% to $20.90 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) from $17 to $30. Marathon Patent shares rose 12.4% to $25.33 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE: CORR) price target from $4.5 to $9.5. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares rose 2.3% to $8.95 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

