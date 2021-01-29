10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Barclays boosted Nice Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) price target from $246 to $330. Nice shares rose 3.7% to close at $262.66 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target on Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from $162 to $171. Motorola Solutions shares fell 0.9% to close at $169.83 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $94 to $120. Jack in the Box shares rose 0.8% to $95.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from $100 to $80. Baxter shares fell 1.9% to $75.70 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) price target from $96 to $76. Reinsurance Group shares rose 4.1% to close at $111.00 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1475 to $1625. Chipotle shares fell 0.1% to $1,479.90 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) price target from $38 to $55. 1life Healthcare shares rose 1.1% to $50.74 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) price target from $12 to $18. Sharps Compliance shares fell 3.6% to close at $11.75 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) from $180 to $190. Automatic Data Processing shares slipped 0.1% to $166.70 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from $255 to $270. Atlassian shares rose 1.8% to $231.00 in pre-market trading.
