10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 8:19am   Comments
  • Piper Sandler lifted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $245 to $300. Microsoft shares rose 2.9% to $239.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush boosted Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $105 to $108. Starbucks shares fell 2.6% to $101.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $175 to $190. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.6% to $171.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) price target from $253 to $275. Rockwell Automation shares rose 0.2% to $244.90 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $235 to $300. Paypal shares rose 0.6% to $242.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) from $23 to $20. Xerox shares gained 0.1% to $21.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) price target from $235 to $245. F5 Networks shares rose 0.6% to close at $208.56 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) from $50 to $70. Bruker shares fell 2.6% to close at $58.56 on Tuesday.
  • Baird lifted the price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $30 to $37. Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped 10% to $40.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) from $80 to $89. SYSCO shares fell 0.2% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

