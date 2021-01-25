10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wedbush boosted Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $160 to $175. Apple shares rose 2.1% to $141.93 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $174 to $180. Nike shares fell 1.6% to close at $139.35 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) price target from $35 to $40. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.7% to $32.12 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) from $60 to $66. CommVault Systems shares rose 2.3% to close at $59.84 on Friday.
- RBC Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) price target from $23 to $30. American Eagle shares rose 1.5% to close at $24.28 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from $26 to $33. Mosaic shares rose 2% to $28.90 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) from $30 to $35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.2% to close at $14.86 on Friday.
- National Bank Of Canada raised the price target on Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) from $13 to $15. Sierra Wireless shares rose 0.7% to $21.64 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target on Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) from $12 to $37. Magnite shares fell 2% to $39.30 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) from $205 to $265. Medifast shares dropped 0.2% to close at $220.87 on Friday.
