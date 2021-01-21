Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • Berenberg boosted Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) price target from $55 to $70. Citigroup shares fell 0.2% to $63.11 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $73 to $110. Synaptics shares rose 0.3% to close at $103.85 on Wednesday.
  • B of A Securities boosted the price target for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from $49 to $65. Ciena shares rose 2.2% to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $36 to $55. ViacomCBS shares rose 1% to $43.80 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) from $6 to $10. Edap shares climbed 20.8% to close at $8.25 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) price target from $63 to $75. Pacira Biosciences shares fell 0.7% to close at $73.34 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Lemonade Inc (NASDAQ: LMND) from $105 to $163. Lemonade shares rose 1.7% to $147.60 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $400 to $410. RingCentral shares rose 1.4% to close at $378.11 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) price target from $28 to $56. Capri shares rose 2.1% to $44.49 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $132 to $163. Sanderson Farms shares rose 4.3% to close at $134.45 on Wednesday.

