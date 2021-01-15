10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wedbush raised the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $715 to $950. Tesla shares fell 1.1% to close at $845.00 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan boosted Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) price target from $13 to $16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.2% to $12.63 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lowered Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) price target from $355 to $315. Alibaba shares rose 1.9% to $247.58 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel raised Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) price target from $145 to $180. Elastic shares rose 1% to $154.98 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised the price target on Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from $69 to $100. Emerson shares rose 1.5% to $84.55 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from $115 to $185. Axon Enterprise shares rose 3% to close at $149.64 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) price target from $9 to $16. Curis shares rose 0.1% to $11.80 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target for Niu Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) from $36 to $46. Niu Technologies shares rose 0.5% to $39.40 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from $305 to $402. Anthem shares rose 0.2% to $323.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) from $71 to $120. Raymond James Financial shares rose 0.8% to close at $102.70 on Thursday.
