10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse boosted Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $26 to $39. Nordstrom shares fell 4.2% to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital cut VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $157 to $148. VMware shares rose 0.6% to $134.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $50 to $75. Intel shares rose 2.7% to $58.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) from $187 to $214. Old Dominion Freight shares rose 1.4% to $203.77 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC boosted Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) price target from $77 to $110. Cognex shares fell 0.7% to close at $84.15 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) from $205 to $222. Globant shares fell 2.3% to close at $212.67 on Monday.
  • Baird raised AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) price target from $86 to $120. AeroVironment shares rose 6.6% to $102.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg boosted the price target for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from $135 to $165. PPG shares rose 0.5% to close at $152.01 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1320 to $1650. Chipotle shares fell 0.5% to close at $1,395.00 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $190 to $290. Baidu shares rose 1.7% to $241.00 in pre-market trading.

