10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 8:18am   Comments
  • KeyBanc raised Visa Inc (NYSE: V) price target from $210 to $225. Visa shares rose 0.5% to $209.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $58 to $65. Ciena shares rose 1% to $54.75 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) price target from $60 to $85. Plug Power shares rose 5.3% to $69.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) from $197 to $143. Automatic Data Processing shares fell 1.2% to $167.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC boosted the price target on DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) from $66 to $74. DuPont shares fell 2.7% to $84.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from $50 to $56. Exxon Mobil shares rose 1.3% to $48.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) price target from $162 to $167. PNC Financial shares rose 1.5% to close at $161.73 on Monday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) from $145 to $164. Landstar System shares rose 2.6% to close at $148.07 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $315 to $415. Mastercard shares rose 0.9% to $346.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from $56 to $86. Malibu Boats shares rose 2.5% to $71.86 in pre-market trading.

