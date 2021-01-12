10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley boosted 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) price target from $176 to $188. 3M shares rose 0.6% to $166.10 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush lifted Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) price target from $70 to $85. Verint shares fell 1.4% to close at $68.37 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised the price target on SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) from $80 to $100. SYNNEX shares rose 0.5% to $88.15 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target on Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) from $205 to $239. Medifast shares fell 0.4% to close at $207.43 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) price target from $556 to $580. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.2% to close at $513.35 on Monday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) from $125 to $140. Coherent shares rose 1.1% to close at $175.70 on Monday.
- Citigroup raised Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) price target from $32 to $48. Upwork shares rose 5.3% to $40.03 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) from $205 to $220.. IDEX shares rose 0.8% to close at $208.57 on Monday.
- Needham raised the price target for Zscaler, Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from $215 to $240. Zscaler shares rose 1.4% to $201.50 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) from $66 to $60. Public Service Enterprise shares fell 0.6% to close at $56.98 on Monday.
