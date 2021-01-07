10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- RBC Capital lifted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $339 to $700. Tesla shares rose 2.8% to $776.88 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $315 to $400. Roku shares rose 0.6% to $345.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $440 to $360. Domino's shares rose 0.3% to $385.97 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $110 to $152. JPMorgan shares rose 1.4% to $133.40 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) price target from $42 to $46. Cimarex Energy shares rose 4.6% to close at $43.45 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $26 to $38. Wells Fargo shares rose 1.7% to $33.23 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) from $33 to $36. KBR shares rose 4.5% to close at $31.48 on Wednesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) price target from $19 to $13. Autolus Therapeutics shares fell 3.2% to close at $8.97 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) price target from $17 to $20. Radius Health shares climbed 15.8% to close at $21.60 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $225 to $232. Mcdonald's shares rose 1.1% to $213.24 in pre-market trading.
