Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • RBC Capital lifted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $339 to $700. Tesla shares rose 2.8% to $776.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $315 to $400. Roku shares rose 0.6% to $345.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $440 to $360. Domino's shares rose 0.3% to $385.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $110 to $152. JPMorgan shares rose 1.4% to $133.40 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) price target from $42 to $46. Cimarex Energy shares rose 4.6% to close at $43.45 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $26 to $38. Wells Fargo shares rose 1.7% to $33.23 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) from $33 to $36. KBR shares rose 4.5% to close at $31.48 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) price target from $19 to $13. Autolus Therapeutics shares fell 3.2% to close at $8.97 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) price target from $17 to $20. Radius Health shares climbed 15.8% to close at $21.60 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $225 to $232. Mcdonald's shares rose 1.1% to $213.24 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ + AUTL)

A Look Into Domino's Pizza Price Over Earnings
DoorDash's Valuation Already Raising Some Eyebrows
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Domino's CEO On Pizza Chain's Steady Demand Tailwind
Cramer Weighs In On Domino's Pizza, Gilead, More
Burger King, Wendy's Seek Bigger Slices Of The Indian Fast-Food Pie: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TXTBairdDowngrades45.0
TOTCanaccord GenuityUpgrades4.5
TLMDBTIGInitiates Coverage On12.0
TFCBairdDowngrades53.0
VIICanaccord GenuityUpgrades8.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com