6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2020 9:19am   Comments
6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Guggenheim boosted the price target on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $100 to $110. PVH shares fell 0.1% to $93.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim raised the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $70 to $78. TJX shares fell 0.6% to close at $67.99 on Tuesday.
  • Needham raised Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $82 to $110. Applied Materials shares fell 0.7% to close at $84.27 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim boosted Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) price target from $40 to $45. Kohl's shares fell 0.2% to $39.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim lifted Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) price target from $27 to $35. Tapestry shares fell 2.4% to close at $30.11 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim raised Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) price target from $20 to $24. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.1% to $19.83 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

