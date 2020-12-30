6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Guggenheim boosted the price target on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $100 to $110. PVH shares fell 0.1% to $93.38 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim raised the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $70 to $78. TJX shares fell 0.6% to close at $67.99 on Tuesday.
- Needham raised Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $82 to $110. Applied Materials shares fell 0.7% to close at $84.27 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim boosted Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) price target from $40 to $45. Kohl's shares fell 0.2% to $39.80 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim lifted Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) price target from $27 to $35. Tapestry shares fell 2.4% to close at $30.11 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim raised Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) price target from $20 to $24. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.1% to $19.83 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings