10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 9:09am   Comments
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) from $13 to $15. ANGI Homeservices shares rose 3.3% to close at $12.76 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) price target from $182 to $225. Honeywell shares gained 0.2% to $208.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) price target from $17 to $21. Tencent Music shares rose 0.4% to $18.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) price target from $48 to $68. TechTarget shares rose 3.1% to close at $59.09 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from $180 to $165. CarMax shares rose 0.3% to $92.60 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised IAC/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ: IAC) price target from $165 to $210. IAC/Interactivecorp shares climbed 14.1% to close at $183.73 on Tuesday.
  • Needham raised the price target on 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) from $35 to $40. 8x8 shares rose 0.6% to $33.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) from $26 to $30. GFL Environmental shares fell 0.5% to $27.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) from $240 to $261. Cintas shares rose 0.5% to close at $348.00 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised price target for Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) from $124 to $142. Heico shares closed at $129.09 on Tuesday.

