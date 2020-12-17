10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $300 to $420. RingCentral shares rose 4.7% to close at $369.50 on Wednesday.
- Baird raised the price target on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from $20 to $31. Evoqua Water Technologies shares rose 0.1% to close at $24.26 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) price target from $52 to $82. Workiva shares rose 1.7% to close at $81.81 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSBC) from $44 to $56. Great Southern Bancorp shares fell 0.3% to close at $48.74 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) price target from $295 to $439. Mongodb shares rose 4.9% to $353.36 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) from $41 to $70. Domo shares rose 4.2% to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) from $90 to $110. Chewy shares climbed 2.3% to $96.30 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) price target from $36 to $34. AT&T shares fell 0.1% to $30.25 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) price target from $150 to $190. Five9 shares gained 2.3% to $172.76 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised price target for Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) from $35 to $40. Warner Music shares rose 1.1% to $33.40 in pre-market trading.
