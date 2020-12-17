Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 9:01am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $300 to $420. RingCentral shares rose 4.7% to close at $369.50 on Wednesday.
  • Baird raised the price target on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from $20 to $31. Evoqua Water Technologies shares rose 0.1% to close at $24.26 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) price target from $52 to $82. Workiva shares rose 1.7% to close at $81.81 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSBC) from $44 to $56. Great Southern Bancorp shares fell 0.3% to close at $48.74 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) price target from $295 to $439. Mongodb shares rose 4.9% to $353.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) from $41 to $70. Domo shares rose 4.2% to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) from $90 to $110. Chewy shares climbed 2.3% to $96.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) price target from $36 to $34. AT&T shares fell 0.1% to $30.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) price target from $150 to $190. Five9 shares gained 2.3% to $172.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised price target for Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) from $35 to $40. Warner Music shares rose 1.1% to $33.40 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AQUA + CHWY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LRCXDeutsche bankDowngrades500.0
SIKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades54.0
MELIBTIGDowngrades
APHACanaccord GenuityDowngrades
BARedburnDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com