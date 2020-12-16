Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 8:13am   Comments
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) from $100 to $125. Ryanair shares rose 2% to $108.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,400 to $1,500. Chipotle shares rose 2.6% to close at $1,346.46 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $292 to $380. Palo Alto shares climbed 1.1% to $321.03 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) price target from $52 to $65. Twitter shares rose 3.5% to $54.64 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) from $71 to $105. Lemonade shares rose 0.4% to $91.19 in pre-market trading.
  • CIBC boosted Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) price target from $12 to $19. Ovintiv shares rose 0.3% to $14.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) from $9 to $15. Galera Therapeutics shares rose 1.3% to close at $10.94 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink raised AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) price target from $119 to $128. AbbVie shares rose 0.4% to $103.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) price target from $100 to $125. PTC shares gained 0.2% to close at $114.05 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $215 to $235. Paypal shares rose 0.9% to $223.50 in pre-market trading.

 

