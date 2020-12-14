Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 7:56am   Comments
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $143 to $194. HCA Healthcare shares rose 0.3% to $158.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird raised the price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from $140 to $175. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares rose 32.3% to $160.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $378 to $390. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.8% to close at $337.07 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) price target from $238 to $249. Clorox shares rose 0.5% to close at $201.73 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) from $4 to $12. ReneSola shares rose 1.3% to close at $5.54 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) price target from $62 to $83. Shake Shack shares fell 0.8% to close at $86.36 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink raised Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) price target from $370 to $400. Anthem shares fell 0.7% to close at $311.40 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $43.5 to $51.5. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 1.9% to $46.71 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) price target from $167 to $175. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 3% to close at $141.68 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan lowered price target for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) from $56 to $41. BJs Wholesale Club shares fell 0.4% to $37.40 in pre-market trading.

