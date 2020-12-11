Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 8:36am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $500 to $650. Tesla shares fell 2.2% to $613.46 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $410 to $470. Broadcom shares fell 2.7% to $399.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $50 to $57. Oracle shares rose 0.1% to $59.51 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) from $100 to $106. Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 0.5% to $87.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) from $145 to $175. MKS Instruments shares fell 0.7% to close at $149.07 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $177 to $182. Disney shares rose 7.6% to $166.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) price target from $21 to $35. 8x8 shares fell 0.6% to $28.47 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) from $18 to $24. CleanSpark shares fell 2.5% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) price target from $50 to $74. Valero Energy shares fell 0.1% to $59.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche bank lifted price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $45 to $56. Alaska Air shares fell 1% to $50.80 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALK + AVGO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Panel's Nod
5 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2020
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Recap: Broadcom Q4 Earnings
P/E Ratio Insights for Broadcom
What Does Broadcom's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMBMorgan StanleyDowngrades
UALDeutsche bankDowngrades56.0
TJXCitigroupDowngrades69.0
SAVEDeutsche bankDowngrades30.0
LUVDeutsche bankDowngrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com