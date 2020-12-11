10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Jefferies boosted the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $500 to $650. Tesla shares fell 2.2% to $613.46 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $410 to $470. Broadcom shares fell 2.7% to $399.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $50 to $57. Oracle shares rose 0.1% to $59.51 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) from $100 to $106. Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 0.5% to $87.19 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) from $145 to $175. MKS Instruments shares fell 0.7% to close at $149.07 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $177 to $182. Disney shares rose 7.6% to $166.40 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) price target from $21 to $35. 8x8 shares fell 0.6% to $28.47 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) from $18 to $24. CleanSpark shares fell 2.5% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) price target from $50 to $74. Valero Energy shares fell 0.1% to $59.80 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche bank lifted price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $45 to $56. Alaska Air shares fell 1% to $50.80 in pre-market trading.
