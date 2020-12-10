10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $86 to $100. Starbucks shares rose 3.1% to $103.54 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) price target from $53 to $64. BridgeBio Pharma shares rose 0.3% to close at $56.86 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink lifted Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) price target from $120 to $130. Agilent shares fell 0.5% to close at $116.40 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) price target from $190 to $215. Zscaler shares fell 1.5% to $174.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) from $35 to $55. ArcBest shares fell 1.1% to close at $44.24 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) from $28 to $69. Editas Medicine shares rose 11% to $56.15 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) from $33 to $40. Asana shares rose 14.7% to $32.50 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) price target from $64 to $75. Oxford Industries shares rose 1.3% to $60.80 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) from $37 to $62. Phreesia shares rose 1.3% to close at $52.61 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lifted price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $101 to $105. Starbucks shares rose 3.1% to $103.54 in pre-market trading.
