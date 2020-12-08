10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Needham raised the price target on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $46 to $55. Stitch Fix shares rose 32.6% to $47.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) price target from $42 to $80. Keros Therapeutics shares dropped 3.2% to close at $74.89 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) price target from $64 to $82. Smartsheet shares rose 17% to $73.10 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) from $300 to $385. Coupa Software shares rose 3.5% to $335.20 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) from $200 to $210.. Equifax shares rose 1.7% to $173.73 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $412 to $418. Intuit shares rose 0.1% to $372.25 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) price target from $45 to $48. Cooper Tire shares rose 1.1% to $40.73 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) from $28 to $31. Atara Biotherapeutics shares fell 1.3% to $25.89 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMTX) price target from $54 to $65. Forma Therapeutics shares rose 0.1% to $41.85 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lifted price target for Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) from $39 to $55. Metlife shares rose 0.7% to $47.90 in pre-market trading.
